AEW has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of their Youtube series DARK. Check it out below.

-Allie versus Cassandra Golden

-Dani Jordyn versus Abadon

-Shawn Dean versus Kip Sabian

-Donnie Janela/Ryan Rembrandt versus The Gunn Club

-The Initiative versus Private Party

-Anna Jay versus Red Velvet

-Jurassic Express versus Jon Cruz/David Ali

-Frankie Kazarian versus Angelico

-Santana/Ortiz versus Ryzin/Faboo Andre

-Shawn Spears versus Eddie Taurus

-Ricky Starks versus Tony Donati

Tomorrow we have another stacked Dark card with ELEVEN matches set and ready to go!

Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/JK3mq10Dss

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2020