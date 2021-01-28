All Elite Wrestling issued the following:
January 27, 2021 – TNT and Bleacher Report tonight celebrated the first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards,” honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of the past year. Livestreamed exclusively on the Bleacher Report app, Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp were among the virtual award presenters to honor the biggest names and personalities in AEW. With 436,000 total votes, the fans have spoken and the winners of the first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” are:
Best Moment on the Mic:
Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee
Biggest Surprise:
Sting’s AEW Debut
Breakout Star – Male:
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
Breakout Star – Female:
AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida
Biggest Beatdown:
The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
High Flyer Award:
Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle
Biggest WTF Moment
Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley
LOL Award
The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise
Best Twitter Follow
The Native Beast Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match