The WWE Tryouts are underway.

As noted, WWE is holding a tryout camp this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. featuring several independent pro wrestlers and other notable names.

Featured below, courtesy of Bryan Alvarez and F4WOnline.com, are a complete list of the men’s and women’s talents taking part in the ongoing WWE tryouts in “The Sunshine State”:

Men * Starboy Charlie (independent wrestler who has worked for GCW)

* Leon Lokombo (independent wrestler)

* Jack Pasquale (independent wrestler)

* Manny Lo (independent wrestler)

* Jeremiah Lakhwani (social media influencer from Bali who competed on Netflix reality series Physical: Asia)

* Blade Brown (independent wrestler)

* Ben Finneseth (college football)

* Jariel Rivera (independent wrestler)

* Bhupinder Gujjar (independent wrestler that has previously worked for TNA)

* Tyler Jordan (independent wrestler)

* James Karnik (Canadian basketball player)

* Manny House (independent wrestler)

* Bruss Hamilton (independent wrestler who also won the 2025 America’s Strongest Marine competition) Women * Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana (independent talent, recently lost title to Mercedes Mone)

* Elli Finch (track and field at Michigan State)

* KJ Johnson (gymnastics regional champion)

* Regina Tarin (Mexican MMA fighter)

* Casey Schaeoff (basketball, lacrosse, cross country)

* Sallie Grace (social media sports influencer)

* Alyssa Daniele (vlogger & snowboarder)

