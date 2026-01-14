The WWE Tryouts are underway.
As noted, WWE is holding a tryout camp this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. featuring several independent pro wrestlers and other notable names.
Featured below, courtesy of Bryan Alvarez and F4WOnline.com, are a complete list of the men’s and women’s talents taking part in the ongoing WWE tryouts in “The Sunshine State”:
Men
* Starboy Charlie (independent wrestler who has worked for GCW)
* Leon Lokombo (independent wrestler)
* Jack Pasquale (independent wrestler)
* Manny Lo (independent wrestler)
* Jeremiah Lakhwani (social media influencer from Bali who competed on Netflix reality series Physical: Asia)
* Blade Brown (independent wrestler)
* Ben Finneseth (college football)
* Jariel Rivera (independent wrestler)
* Bhupinder Gujjar (independent wrestler that has previously worked for TNA)
* Tyler Jordan (independent wrestler)
* James Karnik (Canadian basketball player)
* Manny House (independent wrestler)
* Bruss Hamilton (independent wrestler who also won the 2025 America’s Strongest Marine competition)
Women
* Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana (independent talent, recently lost title to Mercedes Mone)
* Elli Finch (track and field at Michigan State)
* KJ Johnson (gymnastics regional champion)
* Regina Tarin (Mexican MMA fighter)
* Casey Schaeoff (basketball, lacrosse, cross country)
* Sallie Grace (social media sports influencer)
* Alyssa Daniele (vlogger & snowboarder)