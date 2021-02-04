AEW announced on tonight’s Beach Break special the full lineup for the upcoming women’s title tournament, which will feature 16 competitors battling it out in single-elimination matchups, with the winner receiving a future title opportunity at current champion Hikaru Shida.

Matchups will take place in both the United States and Japan.

Here is the list of Japanese competitors: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, Maki Itoh

Here is the list of American competitors: Serena Deeb, Riho, Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Leyla Hirsch

We’ll keep you updated when brackets are announced.