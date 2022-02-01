The six-man Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title has been finalized.

As noted, WWE announced earlier that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against 5 challengers at the WWE Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19, inside the Chamber structure. It was then announced during the start of tonight’s RAW that Brock Lesnar will be joining Lashley inside the Chamber, his first-ever appearance inside the steel structure.

In an update, the match has been finalized and it will now be Lashley vs. Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles.

Tonight’s RAW saw Rollins announce his spot, given to him without having to qualify due to his performance against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Theory then defeated Kevin Owens to qualify, Riddle defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Otis to qualify, and finally, AJ defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify.

Lesnar warned Lashley that he plans on taking the WWE Title to WrestleMania 38 to face Reigns in a Title vs. Title bout. Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title will still happen at WrestleMania, regardless of what happens at Elimination Chamber.

There is still no word on if there will be a Women’s Elimination Chamber match, but we will keep you updated.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Jeddah Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

