AEW has finalized the list of teams competing in the Casino Battle Royale at tomorrow’s Revolution pay per view, with the winners receiving a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.
-Death Triangle (PAC & Fenix)
-Bear Country
-The Varsity Blondes
-Dark Order (Alan Angels & 10)
-Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno)
-Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
-Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon
-The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz)
-Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal
-The Butcher and The Blade
-SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)
-Private Party
-The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten)
-Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall)
-Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)
The rules for the match can be found here.