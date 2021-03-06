AEW has finalized the list of teams competing in the Casino Battle Royale at tomorrow’s Revolution pay per view, with the winners receiving a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.

-Death Triangle (PAC & Fenix)

-Bear Country

-The Varsity Blondes

-Dark Order (Alan Angels & 10)

-Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno)

-Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

-Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

-The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz)

-Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal

-The Butcher and The Blade

-SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

-Private Party

-The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten)

-Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall)

-Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The rules for the match can be found here.