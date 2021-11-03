Major League Wrestling has released a preview for this evening’s edition of Fusion ALPHA. Check out what to expect, including a lineup of matches, below.

Major League Wrestling returns tonight at 7pm ET with Fusion: ALPHA. A Casket Match?

A Casket Match?

Caribbean Champion King Muertes in action!

Willow Nightingale and Zoey Sky vs. The Sea Stars

Alex Kane Prize Fight Open

The monstrous King Muertes is unleashed this week on Fusion: ALPHA, presented by newlawoffice.com!

Cesar Duran has signed the current Caribbean Champion to compete in singles competition, but details regarding his opponent remain scarce at this time.

Could this late match addition be some sort of power move against one of El Jefe’s detractors? What member of the MLW roster has drawn the ire of Cesar Duran and could be sacrificed to The Man of 1,000 Deaths this Wednesday night?! Tune into ALPHA and find out!

The future of the National Openweight Championship will be announced!

Tom Lawlor has an ultimatum for Cesar Duran???

The war of words between World Tag Team Champions Los Parks and 5150 turns violent!

Willow Nightingale returns from injury to team with Zoey Sky against the top ranked tandem of The Sea Stars. Can The Babe With The Power stay focused while her attacker Holidead still lurks in the shadows?

An exclusive update on Calvin Tankman’s 2021 Opera Cup status following The Heavyweight Hustle’s brutal assault at the hands of Alex Kane and King Mo last week.

PLUS: Alex Kane challenges the sports best to come and get this work in the Alex Kane Open Prize Fight Challenge! Does anyone have what it takes to collect Kane’s hefty cash prize and curb the momentum of The Suplex Assassin?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 •Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

