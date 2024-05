Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA network. Check out the latest lineup for the program below.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

-Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

-NXT Women’s Combine

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler

-Michin vs. Arianna Grace