Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast on the FOX network. Check out the full lineup for tonight’s program below.

-Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing

-Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight King of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton King of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal

-Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal