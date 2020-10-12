Below are the results to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport special, which took place from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis Indiana and was done in conjunction with Game Changer Wrestling.
-Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski
-Allysin Kay defeated Killer kelly
-Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch
-Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James
-Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak
-Tom Lawlor defeated Homicide
-Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Josh Alexander
-Lindsay Snow defeated Allysin Kay
-Jon Moxley defeated Chris Dickinson