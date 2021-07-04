Below are the results to last night’s AAA Verano De Escandalo event from Mexico, which featured IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo in action. Check out the results below.

-Arez/Chik Tormenta defeated Abismo Negro Jr./Lady Flammer & Mr. Iguana/Mamba

-Hijo Del Vikingo won the Alas de Oro Cup

-Deaonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Shani

-Taurus/Texano Jr./Rey Escorpion defeated Psycho Clown/Murder Clown/Monster Clown

-Mocho Cota Jr./Tito Santana/Carta Brava Jr. defeated Nino Hamburguesa/Laredo Kid/Faby Apache

