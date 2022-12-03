Last night ACTION Wrestling held their Bangers Only 3 event at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone Georgia, which saw Anthony Henry become the promotion’s new champion. Full results can be found below courtesy of Fightful.

-Arik Royal & BK Westbrook defeated The Re-Up

-Bobby Flaco defeated Brogan Finlay

-AC Mack defeated Matt Sells

-Alex Kane defeated Bryan Keith

-Alex Shelley defeated Suge D

-Kevn Ku & Dominic Garrini defeated Malik Bosede & Eli Knight to retain the ACTION Tag Titles

-Masha Slamovich defeated Billie Starkz to retain the ETU Key To The East Title

-Anthony Henry defeated Adam Priest to win the Action Championship