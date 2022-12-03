Last night ACTION Wrestling held their Bangers Only 3 event at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone Georgia, which saw Anthony Henry become the promotion’s new champion. Full results can be found below courtesy of Fightful.
-Arik Royal & BK Westbrook defeated The Re-Up
-Bobby Flaco defeated Brogan Finlay
-AC Mack defeated Matt Sells
-Alex Kane defeated Bryan Keith
-Alex Shelley defeated Suge D
-Kevn Ku & Dominic Garrini defeated Malik Bosede & Eli Knight to retain the ACTION Tag Titles
-Masha Slamovich defeated Billie Starkz to retain the ETU Key To The East Title
-Anthony Henry defeated Adam Priest to win the Action Championship