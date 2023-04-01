Today GCW held the sixth edition of Effy’s Big Gay Brunch special from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Full results can be found below.

– AC Mack defeated Honest Jon, Richie Coy and Jai Vidal in a 4-Way.

– Keita Murray defeated Devon Monroe

– Steph De Lander defeated Sandra Moone

– Fred Rosser defeated Karam

– Sawyer Wreck defeated Kidd Bandit

– Team West Coast (Anton Voorhees, Fabuloso Fabricio, Marco Mayur, Da Shade & Abigail Warren) defeated Team East Coast (Ashton Starr, Aaron Rourke, Dillon McQueen, Rico Gonzalez & B3CCA)

– Max The Impaler defeated Vipress

– THRUSSY (Dark Sheik, Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow)