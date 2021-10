Below are the full results to last night’s Bloodsport 7 pay per view, which was presented by GCW and MMA/Pro-wrestling star Josh Barnett, and was headlined by Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki. Check it out below.

-Yoya defeated Starboy Charlie by KO

-Zeda Zhang defeated KZT by submission

-Clark Connors defeated Royce Isaacs by submission

-Erik Hammer defeated Bad Dude Tito by submission

-Marina Shafir defeated Masha Slamovich by submission

-JR Kratos defeated Calvin Tankman by KO

-Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin by submission

-Davey Richards defeated Yuya Uemura by submission

-Josh Barnett defeated Tiger Ruas by submission

-Minoru Suzuki defeated Chris Dickinson by submission

Bloodsport 7 can be watched on FITE TV.