Below are the full results to today’s Bloodsport 8 special, which is one of many shows being run by GCW for their Collective this weekend.

-Masha Slamovich defeated Janai Kai by submission

-Ninja Mack defeated Yoya by knockout

-Royce Isaacs defeated Bad Dude Tito by submission

-Alex Coughlin defeated SLADE by chokeout

-John Hennigan defeated Simon Gotch chokeout

-Marina Shafir defeated Zeda Zhang by submission

-JR Kratos defeated Timothy Thatcher by referee stoppage

-Yuya Uemura defeated Mike Bailey by submission

-Josh Barnett defeated JONAH by submission

-Jon Moxley defeated Biff Busick by knockout

-Chris Dickinson defeated Minoru Suzuki