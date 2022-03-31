Below are the full results to today’s Bloodsport 8 special, which is one of many shows being run by GCW for their Collective this weekend.
-Masha Slamovich defeated Janai Kai by submission
-Ninja Mack defeated Yoya by knockout
-Royce Isaacs defeated Bad Dude Tito by submission
-Alex Coughlin defeated SLADE by chokeout
-John Hennigan defeated Simon Gotch chokeout
-Marina Shafir defeated Zeda Zhang by submission
-JR Kratos defeated Timothy Thatcher by referee stoppage
-Yuya Uemura defeated Mike Bailey by submission
-Josh Barnett defeated JONAH by submission
-Jon Moxley defeated Biff Busick by knockout
-Chris Dickinson defeated Minoru Suzuki