Below are the full results to last night’s AAA TripleMania Regia pay per view from the Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Check out the full results, which saw the crowning of a new AAA Mega champion, below.

-El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Samuray Del Sol, Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, & Bandido to become AAA Mega Champion

-Cain Velasquez/Psycho Clown/Pagano defeated LA Park/Rey Escorpion/Taurus

-FTR defeated Lucha Bros in a ladder match to retain the AAA Tag Team Championship

-LFI defeated Willie Mack & Laredo Kid

-La Empresa defeated Psycho Circus

-NGD defeated Vipers/Poder del Norte to become #1 Contenders for the AAA Trios Championship

-Las Toxicas defeated Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star II