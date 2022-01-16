Below are the full results to last night’s GCW “Say You Will” event from the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This included the Briscoe brothers defending the GCW tag team titles, and Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH world title.

-Gringo Loco defeated Alex Zayne, Ninja Mack, Dark Sheik, and Dante Leon in a 6-Way scramble match

-Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

-Blake Christian defeated Bandido

-Jonathan Gresham defeated Cold Scorpio to retain the ROH world championship

-AJ gray defeated PCO to become the new GCW Extreme Champion

-Ricky Morton defeated Matt Cardona

-Allie Katch defeated Kylie Rae

-The Briscoes defeated The Rejects to retain the GCW tag team championship

-Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Colon and Nate Webb in a Marku Cane tribute match