Below are the full results to last night’s MLW Intimidation Games event from Dallas, Texas. (Thanks to PW Insider for sharing.)

-Matt Cross defeated TJP.

-Promo from Danny Limelight and Julius Smokes. The Von Erichs confronted them, but were then attacked by a debuting Hernandez.

-Richard Holliday defeated Davey Richards.

-Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka defeated Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas to capture the MLW tag team titles.

-nZo cuts a promo and issues an open challenge. Buddy Heavy answered, but nZo disposed of him quickly. This brought out ACH next.

-nZo defeated ACH.

-David Marquez conducts an interview with the Von Erichs.

-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu & Mads Krugger in a triple-threat to retain the MLW heavyweight title.

-Los Parks defeated Gangrel & Pagano in a Mexican Death match

-Octagon Jr. defeated El Hijo de LA Park, King Muertes, and El Dragon in a Four Corners match to become the new MLW Caribbean champion.

-Myron Reed held an open challenge for the MLW Middleweight title. Shane “Swerve” Strickland made his return to the promotion to answer the challenge.

-Myron Reed defeated Shane “Swerve” Strickland to retain the MLW Middleweight title.

-Arez, Mini Abismo Negro, & Gino Median defeated KC Navarro, Aramis, and Microman.

-Holidead defaeted Shazza McKenzie.

-The Von Erichs defeated 5150 in a Bunkhouse Brawl. Afterwards Krugger, Muertes, and Holiday come out to attack the Von Erichs but Hammerstone makes the save.