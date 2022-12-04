Last night (December 3rd) Lucha Libre AAA invaded Tempe Arizona for an event at the Mullet Arena. Full results of that event can be found below.

-Willie Mack, Mascarita Sagrada & La Perrush-K defeated King Drago, Latigo & Demus

-Lady maravilla & Chik Tormenta defeated Sexy Star & Lady Shani

-Nueva Generacion Dinamita defeated Dave The Clow, Komander & Arez

-Pagano, Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. defeated Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis & Taurus

-Velasquez spoke with the fans and thanked them for their support. Full video here.

-El Hijo del Vikingo & Pentagon Jr. defeated Daga & Flip Gordon

(Courtesy of Cagematch)