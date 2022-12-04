Last night (December 3rd) Lucha Libre AAA invaded Tempe Arizona for an event at the Mullet Arena. Full results of that event can be found below.
-Willie Mack, Mascarita Sagrada & La Perrush-K defeated King Drago, Latigo & Demus
-Lady maravilla & Chik Tormenta defeated Sexy Star & Lady Shani
-Nueva Generacion Dinamita defeated Dave The Clow, Komander & Arez
-Pagano, Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. defeated Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis & Taurus
-Velasquez spoke with the fans and thanked them for their support. Full video here.
-El Hijo del Vikingo & Pentagon Jr. defeated Daga & Flip Gordon
(Courtesy of Cagematch)