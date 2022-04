Below are the full results to yesterday’s NJPW STRONG Lonestar Shootout special, which took place in Texas as a part of WrestleCon.

-Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero

-Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura defeated David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Daniel Garcia & Kevin Knight

-Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross

-Jon Moxley cut a promo on Will Ospreay

-Jay White defeated Mike Bailey

-Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson