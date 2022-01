Earlier this morning NJPW held night three of their WrestleKingdom 16 extravaganza from Yokohoma Arena, which saw the top superstars from NJPW battle the top superstars from Pro Wrestling NOAH. The event was not broadcast on New Japan World. Check out the full results below.

-Kosei Fujita and Yasutaka Yano wrestled to a time limit draw

-Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Muhammad Yone, Akitoshi Saito, & King Tany

-Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHi, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Master Wato defeated Daisuke Harada, Haijime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Yioshiki Inamura, & Kinya Okada

-SHO defeated Atsushi Kotoge

-Seiki Yoshioka & HAYATA defeated Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

-El Desperado & DOUKI defeated YO-HEY & NOSAWA RONGAI

-Takashi Sugiura, Kazushi Sakuraba & Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

-Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya defeated EVIL & Dick Togo

-Yoshinari Ogawa & Naomichi Marufuji defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & BUSHI defeated Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke & ALEJA

-Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Keiji Mutoh & Kaito Kiyomiya