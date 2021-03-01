Below are the results to tonight’s AEW special on Bleacher Report and the AEW Youtube channel.
-Mei Surgua/Rink Kadokura/Hikaru Shida defeated Maki Itoh/Veny/Emi Sakura
-Ryo Mizunami defeated Yuka Sakazaki to win the Japanese Bracket
-Thunder Rosa defeated Riho to advance to the finals of the U.S. Bracket
UPDATED BRACKETS FOR THE WOMEN’S ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT:
-Ryo Mizunami versus the winner of Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa
-Tournament winner challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship at next Sunday’s Revolution pay per view