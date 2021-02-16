Tonight AEW aired the entire first round of the Japanese side of the women’s eliminator tournament on their Youtube channel. Those results, along with an updated look at the tournament bracket, can be found below.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS JAPANESE SIDE

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga

-Emi Sakura defeated Veny

-Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh

-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

UPDATED SEMIFINALS JAPANESE SIDE:

-Yuka Sakazaki versus Emi Sakura

-Aja Kongs versus Ryo Mizunami

FIRST ROUND U.S. SIDE

-Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

-NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

-Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay