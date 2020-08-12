Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security

The official Full Sail University Twitter account provided a few laughs earlier today when they responded to a tweet from a WWE fan.

The fan joked about the Full Sail parking lot abductions we’ve seen on WWE NXT TV in recent months, by Legado del Fantasma, and the recent RETRIBUTION attacks at the WWE Performance Center, commenting that WWE security is useless. The official Full Sail account issued a serious response, making it clear that security is a priority.

“Campus safety is our top priority. Full Sail has a dedicated Security team patrolling campus 24/7. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns for us,” Full Sail tweeted back, letting current and potential students know that they have nothing to worry about.

RETRIBUTION scared WWE security away during Monday’s vandalism at the WWE Performance Center during RAW, but it will be interesting to see if the masked stable can get around the Dedicated Full Sail Security Team if they ever try to bring their brand of chaos to the NXT brand.

The weekly NXT TV show is currently taped at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, which is the Full Sail Live venue. WWE has had a working relationship with the school in Winter Park, FL since 2012. That partnership includes almost $400,000 in scholarships that WWE has awarded to Full Sail students.

You can see the full Twitter exchange between the fan and Full Sail below:

