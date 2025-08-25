Full Sail University issued the following:

NXT RETURNS TO FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY CELEBRATING HOMECOMING – LIVE ON CW

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 — The wait is over. NXT is making its long-awaited return to its birthplace for one unforgettable night at Full Sail University’s state-of-the-art on campus venue, Full Sail Live, with Homecoming. Set to take place on September 16, this event showcasing the continued partnership between WWE and Full Sail will be broadcast live on The CW at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT, bringing fans live front-row access to the heart-pounding action and show-stopping performances, all while paying homage to where and how it all began.

“We are thrilled to welcome our partners from WWE back to campus for NXT Homecoming,” stated John P. Saboor, Executive Director, Head of Partnerships at Full Sail University. “We’re excited to celebrate NXT’s history and meteoric growth, and to amplify our long-standing partnership that has generated countless opportunities for our students to gain dynamic real-world experience alongside best in class professionals and many Full Sail grads who ultimately joined as next-gen workforce for one of the world’s iconic sports & entertainment brands.”

In May 2012, WWE and Full Sail University announced a collaborative partnership that brought the live broadcasts of NXT to the university’s state-of-the-art performance venue from 2012 until 2020, with proceeds benefiting a scholarship fund. Alumni and students of Full Sail’s entertainment-focused degree programs took part in opportunities to gain real-world experience working and shadowing WWE’s production professionals to produce NXT.

Today, this ongoing strategic partnership continues to flourish. From WWE content creation opportunities taking place across the university’s production facilities, to students learning and graduates working in behind-the-scenes roles at the WWE Orlando-based Performance Center, just minutes from the Full Sail campus, as well as gaining hands on opportunities to serve in production roles while bringing Homecoming to life. To date, 1,400 Full Sail students have gained hands-on experience through this partnership, while the university’s alumni have served as a workforce pipeline lending their talents to WWE’s global content delivery and signature events including WrestleMania®.

“Alongside our incredible partners at Full Sail University, we’re coming back to where it all began. NXT returns to Full Sail live,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Leading up to the broadcast, Full Sail students will take part in a day filled with guest lectures and presentations featuring NXT Superstars and members of WWE’s professional production team. As part of the celebration, Full Sail students and alumni who have participated in the production of NXT live events since its inception will be recognized in remarks before the broadcast, and a scholarship announcement will be made.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via www.etix.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting www.etix.com and using the code WWETIX starting Tuesday, August 26 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Audiences can tune in to the The CW, ensuring no one misses a moment of the action.

About Full Sail University:Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2025 “Top Game Design School” by The Princeton Review. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.