Vice TV has released the dates for each “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that will air as a part of Season 3B.

As noted, the second half of DSOTR Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, September 16 at 9pm ET via Vice TV. The rest of Season 3 will include 7 episodes.

The infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell will kick off the line-up on September 16. The season finale on October 28 will tell the story of the Vince McMahon Steroid Trials, featuring interviews with longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt and others.

The other 5 episodes will focus on Chris Kanyon, FMW, Johnny K9 (Ion Croitoru aka Bruiser Bedlam), Luna Vachon, and XPW.

The trailer for the rest of Season 3B can also be seen below. Vice TV sent us the following schedule and episode synopses today:

9/16/21 – The Plane Ride From Hell A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals. 9/23/21 – The Double Life of Chris Kanyon In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades. 9/30/21 – Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW After Japan’s Atsushi Onita created FMW and its spectacular matches featuring explosions and gratuitous gore, his handpicked successor took his own life while drowning in debt. 10/7/21 – Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam Johnny K9 Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder. 10/14/21 – The Many Faces of Luna Vachon A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling. 10/21/21 – Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW XPW merged Rob Black’s passions for hardcore porn and deathmatch wrestling, but after he waged a war with federal authorities his empire imploded. 10/28/21 – The Steroid Trials In the mid 90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.

