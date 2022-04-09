New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release earlier this morning announcing the full schedule for this year’s G1 Climax 32. The annual tournament will begin on July 16th in Hokkaido before concluding on August 18th in Tokyo. Check out the full details below.

After 2020 and 2021 saw the G1 Climax moved to the autumn, this summer sees the tournament of tournaments return to its rightful summer place in the calendar.

This year the G1 will start in Hokkaido on July 16 before heading around Japan, culminating in three days in the famed Nippon Budokan August 16-18. Join us for the ultimate thrill ride of the summer for G1 Climax 32!

G1 CLIMAX 32 July 16- August 18 2022

SATURDAY JULY 16- Hokkaido- Hokkai Kita Yell

SUNDAY JULY 17- Hokkaido- Hokkai Kita Yell

WEDNESDAY JULY 20- Miyagi-Xebio Arena Sendai

SATURDAY JULY 23- Tokyo- Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium

SUNDAY JULY 24- Tokyo- Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium

TUESDAY JULY 26- Tokyo- Korakuen Hall

WEDNESDAY JULY 27- Tokyo- Korakuen Hall

SATURDAY JULY 30- Aichi- Dolphins Arena

SUNDAY JULY 31- Aichi- Dolphins Arena

TUESDAY AUGUST 2- Shizuoka- Hamamatsu Arena

FRIDAY AUGUST 5- Aichi- Item Ehime

SATURDAY AUGUST 6- Osaka- EDION Arena Osaka

SUNDAY AUGUST 7- Osaka- EDION Arena Osaka

TUESDAY AUGUST 9- Hiroshima- Hiroshima Sun Plaza

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 10- Hiroshima- Hiroshima Sun Plaza

SATURDAY AUGUST 13- Tokyo- Machida Municipal Gymnasium

SUNDAY AUGUST 14- Nagano- White Ring

TUESDAY AUGUST 16- Tokyo- Nippon Budokan

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 17- Tokyo- Nippon Budokan

THURSDAY AUGUST 18- Tokyo- Nippon Budokan