This Saturday WWE will be invading the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for its Clash at the Castle premium live event. Ahead of the show, WWE will be holding the following events in Scotland to promote Clash at the Castle.

-On Thursday June 13th, WWE will officially open its Clash at the Castle superstore at St. Enoch Centre at 10am local time in Scotland.

-On Friday June 14th, WWE will be hosting/streaming its Clash at the Castle Kickoff event at SEC Centre Hall 4 at 4pm local time. The event is open to the public. For fans in the United States the show will stream at 11am EST.

-WWE SmackDown will also take place from the OVO Hydro and features the following card so far:

-Michin vs. Nia Jax

-DIY appear on the Grayson Waller Effect

-Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus have been advertised as dark matches.

Then on Saturday June 15th WWE will officially host Clash at the Castle. Latest card is below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship I Quit Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gale

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs.Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre