Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown takes place from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and will be broadcast on FOX. However, SmackDown will not be live as the show is actually happening right now. FULL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Announcers Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

-Separate videos show Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles (with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and Kevin Owens arriving at the venue.

-Bayley kicks off the show, followed by Naomi. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven enter next. Green cuts a promo about Niven becoming WWE Women’s champion after beating Bayley tomorrow and refers to Naomi as Bayley’s “GLOWy girlfriend.”

-Naomi defeats Chelsea Green in a match spanning two segments. Bayley intervenes to prevent Green from an underhanded win, allowing Naomi to secure the victory with a roll-up.

-A recap shows Legado Del Fantasma’s Angel & Humberto attacking Apollo Crews last week.

-General Manager Nick Aldis is seen with Baron Corbin, who thanks him for the opportunity. Santos Escobar and his crew confront Aldis, resulting in an exchange about fines and setting up Escobar vs. Crews for this week.

-After a commercial and a hype video for Women’s Tag champs Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, it’s time for The Grayson Waller Effect.

-Waller and his tag partner make jokes about Scotland and bring out #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa). Ciampa and Waller exchange barbs about their respective roles and histories, leading to #DIY challenging for a title match tonight. Gargano appeals to Theory, referencing their history and accusing Waller of using him. A physical altercation ensues, with Theory taking a hit for Waller and Ciampa flattening Waller before #DIY poses with the belts.

-Highlights from last week’s main event show Street Profits & B-Fab telling KO they have his back, referencing their mutual disdain for The Bloodline.

-The tag champs discuss the altercation with Ciampa & Gargano. Meanwhile, Naomi & Bayley are confronted by Blair Davenport and later attacked by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, who hold up the title after a brawl.

-Santos Escobar defeats Apollo Crews with the help of distractions from Humberto & Angel and interference from Elektra Lopez, despite Baron Corbin’s involvement.

-A recap of the Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles feud precedes a commercial break.

-Cody Rhodes enters the ring, addressing the Glasgow audience as the WWE champ and asking them what they want to talk about.