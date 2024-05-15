Last night NXT held its latest episode of television from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The yellow and black brand also taped next week’s episode. Fightful Select has

released a new report revealing full spoilers for the May 21st episode as well as some backstage notes from last night’s program. Check it out below.

-Plans for the double taping changed throughout the day, with the rundown for the tapings not being finalized until around 6pm, with the taping beginning at 7pm.

– The reason for the double taping is due to production staff and agents making their way to Saudi Arabia next week for the King And Queen Of The Ring Premium Live Event. Several production staff in NXT not traveling will also be on call for the May 27th edition of Monday Night RAW if they are needed.

– Gallus were heavily discussed to head to the main roster in the WWE Draft, with officials being high on them. They are still expected by those we spoke to to be called up to the main roster in the coming months.

– We have confirmed PWInsider’s report that Erick Rowan was back at the WWE Performance Center recently. We were told Rowan was undergoing a physical and training ahead of his WWE return.

– No matches for Level Up were taped due to the double taping, with extra matches having been taped over the last month.

– The May 14th episode of NXT was internally titled “Rise Of The Young OG” while the May 21st taping was titled “Fighters Fight”.

– Je’Von Evans continues to be held in high esteem by NXT officials.

– Pete Dunne and Shawn Spears both produced matches during last night’s taping. Dunne would produce Dante Chen vs Lexis King.

– We had previously heard of an NXT Underground match being made official for NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex, and that match was made official during last night’s taping. You can check out the spoiler for that matchup below.

– Security informed fans entering the Performance Center that they were only to take still photos of the taping and were asked by Level Up announcer Blake Howard in between shows not to spoil the program for others.

SPOILERS FOR MAY 21st NXT

Please note that these are not complete spoilers from the taping and be cognizant of fans who do not wish to see these spoilers

– Trick Williams cut a promo, but was interrupted by Meta Four. Gallus would attack Williams during the segment, with Je’Von Evans attempting to make the save, but failing.

– Lexis King would come to the ring for a match, Mr Stone came out after Lexis King, didn’t speak, pointed to the tron and Dante Chen came out to a huge pop.

– Dante Chen def. Lexis King

– Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley qualified for the NXT North American Women’s Title ladder match at NXT Battleground. They defeated Brinley Reece and Thea Hail respectively.

– Joe Coffey will replace Ivar in the North American Title number one contender’s triple threat match. Both Coffey and Wes Lee were declared the winners. Coffey vs Lee vs Oba Femi was made official for NXT Battleground.

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs Stacks and Luca Crusifino for the NXT Tag Team Titles. The champions retained, with The OC and No Quarter Catch Crew getting involved.

– Karmen Petrovic and Natalya def. Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice in the main event.

– After the match, Lola would turn on Baszler, dropping her with a shot. Baszler would get back up and choke her out, with Ava coming out to make the match between the two official for NXT Battleground. Baszler stated that the match would be an NXT Underground match. Some fans missed the post match angle, as they had already started leaving the venue.

– Roxanne Perez’s opponent for NXT Battleground was not revealed to the crowd in a live segment on next week’s show.