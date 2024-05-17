Last night ROH held television tapings for its HonorClub programming from the Modo Center in Portland, Oregon. These matches will all air at a later date. FULL SPOILERS CAN BE FOUND BELOW.

– Zak Knight def. Sebastian Wolfe

– Marina Shafir def. Amira

– The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico)

– ROH Women’s World Championship – Proving Ground: Athena def. Viva Van

– The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

– Red Velvet def. Kel

– Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin), Action Andretti & Lee Johnson def. Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter