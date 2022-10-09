IMPACT Wrestling held a series of television tapings this weekend following Friday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Spoilers below. (Courtesy ofhttps://www.pwinsider.com/article/163821/complete-impact-wrestling-on-axs-spoilers-from-albany-ny.html?p=1&fbclid=IwAR005OwaYnt0KexeGWK1F0C9huzT2hTMRjRAuYxsnc4cZRnVfT10XMYkkBI)

October 13th episode of IMPACT on AXS:

-IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander comes to the ring to discuss his Bound For Glory victory over Eddie Edwards. He then calls out Bully Ray, who won the Call Your Shot gauntlet. Ray and Alexander would be interrupted by Steve Maclin. Maclin says Ray is always out for himself and stabs everyone in the back. Moose then comes out and agrees with what Maclin said, adding that he modeled his career after Ray and knows he is a scumbag. Bobby Fish joins the party and agrees with the lot before challenging Alexander to a world championship match, one which Alexander accepts.

-Killer Kelly defeated Tasha Steelz by submission. Savannah Evans was at ringside with Steelz.

-Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus, Alex Zayne, Laredo Kid, Kenny King, Crazy Steve, and Yuya Ueura in a 7 person X-Division scramble.

-Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, & Giselle Shaw defeated Rosemarky, Jessicka, & Taya Valkyrie

-Matt Cardona defeated Bhupinder Gujjar after Brian Myers caused a distraction.

-Josh Alexander defeated Bobby Fish by submission to retain the IMPACT world title. New X-Division champion Frankie Kazarian came out afterwards to warn Alexander that he may be a future challenger. This was this episode’s main event.

October 20th episode of IMPACT on AXS:

-Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer defeated Chris Bey & Juice Robinson.

-Taylor Wilde defeated Mia Yim. Afterwards Mickie James came out and says that she wants to challenge herself during her Last Rodeo and hopes to face Wilde. VXT & Giselle Shaw came out but Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace came out to even the odds.

-Joe Hendry defeated Jason Hoch. It is noted that Hendry is very over.

-Frankie Kazarian hands over the X-Division title to Scott D’Amore, where Kazarian tells IMPACT fans that the one thing he has not done in his career is win the IMPACT world title. D’Amore says there will be an eight man tournament to crown the new champion, with the finals taking place at their Overdrive event on November 18th. On that same night Kazarian will challenge Alexander for the world title. Steve Maclin attacks Kazarian after the segment, but Alexander comes out for the save.

-Rich Swann defeated Eric Young/w Deaner. Violence By Design attacked Swann afterwards, but Sami Callihan runs everybody off.

-Heath & Rhino defeated Matt Taven & Mike Bennett to become the new IMPACT tag team champions. Afterwards Eddie Edwards comes out to question the loyalties of Honor No More. Edwards gets to PCO, who attacks Edwards and the rest of the group. Afterwards Bennett, Taven, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis embrace in the ring possibly indicating that they are done? Crowd gives them a nice send off.

-MCMG defeated Sherra & Raj Singh.

-Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger. Zicky Dice was at ringside with Swinger.

-Sami Callihan attacks Moose before their match. He calls out Steve Maclin for the main event.

-Sami Callihan defeats Steve Maclin.