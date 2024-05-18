Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast on the FOX network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. As always, DISCONTINUE READING HERE IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THEM.
LINEUP:
-QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton
-KOTR: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
-Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul contract signing
-QOTR: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
-Spoiler tag match
-KOTR: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-The main event will be refereed by Dan Engler
-WWE Speed films Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews tonight
-Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. The OC is set as a dark match
-Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston in a world title match is scheduled for the post-show dark match
-Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day in a world tag title match is scheduled for adark match
-Paul Heyman, Michin, Tonga Loa, Solo Sikoa are all at tonight’s show
SPOILERS
Jade/Nia is scheduled for one segment
-Bianca/Stratton is scheduled for two segments
-LA Knight/Tama is scheduled for two segments
-Carmelo/Orton is scheduled for two segments
-Spoiler tag match: DIY vs. Legado Del Fantasma
-A Town Down Under will do commentary during the tag match