Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast on the FOX network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. As always, DISCONTINUE READING HERE IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THEM.

LINEUP:

-QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

-KOTR: LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

-Cody Rhodes & Logan Paul contract signing

-QOTR: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

-Spoiler tag match

-KOTR: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-The main event will be refereed by Dan Engler

-WWE Speed films Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews tonight

-Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. The OC is set as a dark match

-Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston in a world title match is scheduled for the post-show dark match

-Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day in a world tag title match is scheduled for adark match

-Paul Heyman, Michin, Tonga Loa, Solo Sikoa are all at tonight’s show

SPOILERS

Jade/Nia is scheduled for one segment

-Bianca/Stratton is scheduled for two segments

-LA Knight/Tama is scheduled for two segments

-Carmelo/Orton is scheduled for two segments

-Spoiler tag match: DIY vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-A Town Down Under will do commentary during the tag match