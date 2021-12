Below are results to this past Friday’s MLW and The Crash tapings, which took place from the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez arena in Tijuana, Mexico. SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Proximo defeated Toto

-Mecha Wolf 450 defeated Extreme Tiger

-Aramis/Black Destiny/Myzteziz Jr. defeated Arez/Black Danger/Dinamic.

-Mads Krugger defeats Bestia 666 in a Ladder Match.

-5150 defeated Aero Star/Drago to retain the MLW tag team championship

-Psycho Clown defeats Richard Holliday.

-El Hijo del Vikingo/Laredo Kid/Octagon Jr. defeated Alex Kane/Davey Richards/Rey Horus.

-Alexander Hammerstone/Pagano defeated Black Taurus/King Muertes in a hardcore tag match