Last night Major League Wrestling held their Super Series 22 event from the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Below are the full results to that event. These matches will air over the next two months on all of MLW’s broadcast partners. SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Lady Flammer defeated La Hiedra, Reina Dorado, and Lady Shani in a Four-Way, which earned her a future opportunity at the MLW Featherweight championship. The champion, Taya Valkyrie, came out afterwards and brawled with Flammer.

-Shun Skywalker defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW Middleweight championship.

-Davey Richards defeated SB KENTO to retain the MLW National Openweight championship.

-Alex Kane defeated D3. Richards came out afterwards but was beaten down by the Bomaye Fight Club.

-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Bandido to retain the MLW heavyweight championship. EJ Nduka confronted Hammerstone post-match.

-Mance Warner and Mads Krugger went to a no contest.

-EJ Nduka defeated Sultan del Aire. Hammerstone came out to resume his brawl with Nduka, which ended in him slamming Nduka through the stage.

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Lady Flammer to retain the MLW Featherweight championship.

-Microman, Komander & Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro.