WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reportedly texted the entire RAW and SmackDown roster on Wednesday night to inform them of the WWE releases made earlier in the day – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, and Ruby Riott.

Laurinaitis noted in his text to the company that the releases were made due to budget cuts, according to PWInsider. His full text message reads like this:

“Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. – John Laurinaitis”

