CM Punk paid tribute to “The Greatest of All-Time” on Monday night, but only fans packed inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York got to see it.

Until now.

On Wednesday morning, WWE released the off-air promo that CM Punk delivered with Cody Rhodes and The Usos in the ring that paid homage to John Cena on the night that marked his final-ever WWE Raw appearance.

For those who missed it, we covered this story on Tuesday with a detailed recap of the post-show scene involving “The Best in the World” and “The American Nightmare,” which you can read below. The video is available below that.