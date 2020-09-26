WWE has released the full edition of the 2K Battlegrounds “Clash of Countries” special, which is hosted by Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and former United States champion Samoa Joe. The tournament features some of the most popular online wrestling personalities, including Simon Miller. Check it out below.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming Chronicle episode on Jey Uso. Watch below as Jey’s son predicts that Roman Reigns will defeat him at Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay per view, and retain the Universal championship.