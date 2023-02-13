2K has announced 183 Superstars for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game.

These 183 characters will be available at the launch of the game, with more to be added later. The list of 183 includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack and the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack for pre-orders.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. John Cena is featured on the cover of the game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. There will be the standard edition, along with Deluxe and Icon editions. You can click here for the recent “Your Time Is Now!” gameplay trailer with WarGames footage and more.

Below is the full launch roster revealed today:

RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

* Brock Lesnar ’01

* Leviathan (Batista)

* Randy Orton ’02

* The Prototype (John Cena)

BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

* Bad Bunny

MAIN ROSTER

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Alba Fyre

* Alexa Bliss

* Aliyah

* André the Giant

* Angel Garza

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Asuka

* Austin Theory

* Axiom

* Batista

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Beth Phoenix

* Bianca Belair

* Big Boss Man

* Big E

* Bill Goldberg

* Bobby Lashley

* Booker T

* Braun Strowman

* Bret Hart

* Brie Bella

* Brock Lesnar

* Bron Breakker

* Bruno Sammartino

* Brutus Creed

* Butch

* Cactus Jack

* Cameron Grimes

* Carmella

* Carmelo Hayes

* Cedric Alexander

* Chad Gable

* Charlotte Flair

* Chyna

* Cody Rhodes

* Commander Azeez

* Cora Jade

* Cruz Del Toro

* Dakota Kai

* Damian Priest

* Dana Brooke

* Dexter Lumis

* Diesel

* Doink

* Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio

* Doudrop

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Eddie Guerrero

* Edge

* Elias

* Eric Bischoff

* Erik

* Ezekiel

* Faarooq

* Giovanni Vinci

* Finn Bálor

* Gigi Dolin

* Grayson Waller

* GUNTHER

* Happy Corbin

* Hollywood Hogan

* Hulk Hogan

* Humberto Carillo

* Ilja Dragunov

* Indi Hartwell

* IYO SKY

* Ivar

* Jacy Jayne

* Jake Roberts

* JD McDonagh

* Jerry Lawler

* Jey Uso

* Jim Neidhart

* Jimmy Uso

* Jinder Mahal

* Joaquin Wilde

* JBL

* John Cena

* Julius Creed

* Kane

* Karrion Kross

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* Kevin Nash

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Kurt Angle

* LA Knight

* Lacey Evans

* Liv Morgan

* Lita

* Logan Paul

* Ludwig Kaiser

* MACE

* Madcap Moss

* Mansoor

* Matt Riddle

* Maryse

* Molly Holly

* Montez Ford

* Mr. McMahon

* Mustafa Ali

* MVP

* Natalya

* Nikki A.S.H.

* Nikki Bella

* Nikkita Lyons

* Noam Dar

* Omos

* Otis

* Randy Orton

* Randy Savage

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Razor Ramon

* Reggie

* Rey Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Ricochet

* Ridge Holland

* Rikishi

* Rob Van Dam

* Robert Roode

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Rowdy Roddy Piper

* Roxanne Perez

* R-Truth

* Sami Zayn

* Santos Escobar

* Scarlett

* Scott Hall

* Seth Rollins

* Shane McMahon

* Shanky

* Shawn Michaels

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shotzi

* Solo Sikoa

* Sonya Deville

* Stacy Keibler

* Stephanie McMahon

* Steve Austin

* Syxx

* Tamina

* T-BAR

* Ted DiBiase

* The Boogeyman

* The British Bulldog

* The Hurricane

* The Miz

* The Rock

* The Ultimate Warrior

* The Undertaker

* Titus O’Neil

* Tommaso Ciampa

* Triple H

* Trish Stratus

* Tyler Bate

* Umaga

* Vader

* Veer Mahaan

* Wes Lee

* Xavier Woods

* Xia Li

* X-Pac

* Yokozuna

* Zelina Vega

* Zoey Stark

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.