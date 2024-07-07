WWE wraps up a three-day run at Scotiabank Arena tonight.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 goes down this evening from the venue in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT title, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s title, Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American title, as well as Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American title.

Also scheduled for the big event this evening is Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) for the NXT Tag-Team titles, as well as Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx on the Countdown to WWE NXT Heatwave pre-show.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 results coverage from Toronto.