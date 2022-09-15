The September 27 edition of WWE NXT was taped on Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

* Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes to open the episode. The masked woman in the red hoodie from last week’s taping (taped earlier tonight) is shown in the crowd again, this time sitting down

* Sol Ruca made her main show debut with a win over Amari Miller

* Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter. Zoey Stark and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance were at ringside

* Ilja Dragunov comes to the ring to a big pop. He He talked about being forced to relinquish the NXT UK Title due to injury. JD McDonagh interrupted an they had words over what happened in NXT UK. NXT Champion Bron Breakker interrupted an suggested Ilja and JD fight to determine the #1 contender. Instead a Triple Threat was agreed on for Halloween Havoc

* Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed

* Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo via referee stoppage. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was ejected by the referee due to interference. Tony was sent into the turnbuckles and he went down. Doctors checked him out and the match was called with Lee being named the winner. D’Angelo was helped to the back

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match. Toxic Attraction did a post-match promo and Alba Fyre interrupted from the big screen, saying she is coming for Rose’s title

* The ending to Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp was re-taped. Brutus called Kemp out but there was no bell before they went at it. The match ended in a No Contest after Kemp used a steel chair to beat Brutus down, then he called out Julius Creed

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Gallus had security with them but one attacked a referee so their security was taken away by police and NXT security. They used all sorts of weapons in this match, including trash cans, belts and tables, and the bar tables, kegs and beer mugs around the ringside area. Joe Coffey tried to interfere but he was put through a table, Wolfgang was also put through a table. Briggs and Jensen double teamed Mark for the win. Fallon Henley celebrated with Briggs and Jensen after the match

