As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher was recently hospitalized due to an intestinal issue. However, we now have more details into his condition.

Abdullah’s godchild Esa launched a GoFundMe to assist him with medical expense. Esa reveals in the post that along with the intestinal issues he’s in need of hip replacement surgery and has been walking with a walker. She also states that Abdullah’s wife and brothers have taken advantage of his finances, which is why he is need of support. Full details can be found below.

Hi everyone, My name is Esa and I’m fundraising for my Godfather, ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER, who is a Hall of Fame Professional Wrestler and Legend and most of all, a Great Humanitarian that has spent most his life in his charitable efforts to help his family, friends, youth, the elderly, handicapped, those hospitalized, the homeless on the streets and different organizations here in Atlanta, Georgia. He is now 83 years old, on a fixed income, handicapped, walking on a walker, in need of a hip replacement and due to his condition and his situation, he just can not make the money he is used to making. He seriously is in need of your help and I need you to help me to help him through this most difficult time in his life. THIS MAN HAS WORKED HARD MOST OF HIS ADULT LIFE TO CARVE OUT AND BUILD HIS PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING CAREER AND HAVE BEEN TAKEN TOTAL ADVANTAGE OF BY HIS WIFE AND HER BROTHER AND OTHERS, JUST TO FIND OUT THAT HIS WIFE OWNS ALL OF THE ASSETS HE WORKED MOST OF HIS LIFE FOR AND HE OWNS NOTHING. HIS WIFE IS FROM KOREA AND HE MET HER IN JAPAN. SHE CAME HERE WITH ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. WHILE HE TRAVELLED THE WORLD, WORKING HARD MAKING A LIVING, SHE AND HER BROTHER OBVIOUSLY WERE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF TO SAY THE LEAST, WHERE THE FIRST HOME HE PURCHASED HERE IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA, WAY BEFORE HE MET HER, HE FOUND OUT THAT THE DEED WAS CHANGED TO BOTH THEIR NAMES WITHOUT HIS KNOWLEDGE AND CONSENT AND ONE OR TWO LOANS WAS TAKEN OUT AGAINST THE HOME WITHOUT HIS KNOWLEDGE AND, SHE HAS NOT LONG AGO DIVORCED HIM WITHOUT HIS KNOWLEDGE. THIS IS ONLY TOUCHING THE SURFACE OF HIS-STORY. HE WAS SENT A DISPOSESSORY NOTICE AND IS CURRENTLY FACING AN EVICTION AND BEING PUT OUT OF THE HOME HE PURCHASED BACK IN 1977 WAY BEFORE HE MARRIED HIS EX WIFE. HIS IDENTITY WAS STOLEN APPROXIMATELY 12 YEARS AGO WHICH BROUGHT HIS CREDIT SCORE DOWN FROM AROUND 8.0. HE HAS BEEN SENT A WRIT OF POSSESSION, AWAITING A COURT HEARING AND HAS BEEN DESPERATELY TRYING TO FIND A PLACE TO LIVE SO HE AND HIS POSSESSIONS WON’T BE PUT OUT ON THE STREETS. IF IT WAS NOT FOR MISS MALIKAH GOING BACK AND FORTH TO THE COURTHOUSE, HE WOULD Have BEEN PUT OUT OF HIS HOUSE LONG AGO. MY GOAL IS TO RAISE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO HELP HIM. I BELIEVE, CONSIDERING HIS LEGAL ISSUES, ETC, ALL OF THIS HAS LANDED HIM IN THE HOSPITAL AND HE IS IN NEED OF YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT AND I PROMISE YOU THAT EVERY PENNY OF YOUR DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARD HELPING HIM. THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR TIME, EFFORTS AND YOUR GREAT SUPPORT OF THIS GREAT LEGEND AND HUMANITARIAN. THANKS MUCH AND GOD BLESS!!