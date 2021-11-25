Last night’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago saw top company superstar and hometown hero CM Punk defeat QT Marshall in singles-action, as well as trade a war of words with MJF.

After the show Punk showed off his funny bone to the fans at Wintrust Arena, coming out in a dark segment wearing Britt Baker’s ring-gear and parodying the scene from the hit comedy, Tommy Boy. He would then reveal to the crowd, along with president Tony Khan, that AEW will be returning to Chicago in February for another episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Later Punk added that it’s always a pleasure to perform in front of the rowdy Chicago fan-base, referring to them as one of wrestling’s rowdiest and most loyal. He states, ““The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.” You can see footage of the dark segment courtesy of Brock Lesnar guy on Twitter below.