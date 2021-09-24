AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks revealed last week in an interview with WrestleTalk that he would be taking over Mark Henry’s position as a color-commentator on the promotion’s weekly episodic, Rampage.

In an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter it is confirmed that Starks will indeed be doing commentary, but that the World’s Strongest Man will still be “rotated in” every now and then. Henry is still labeled as one of Rampage’s hosts, and his role doing backstage interviews, specifically the pre-main event split screen segment, will not be affected.

Starks began his role at the commentary desk on last week’s program, and will be back for tonight’s show that features his Team Taz partner Powerhouse Hobbs taking on CM Punk in his first television matchup in seven years.

