As noted yesterday, AEW superstar and former women’s champion Saraya is set to appear on an upcoming episode of MTV’s popular reality series, Catfish. Fightful Select has just released a new report revealing further details.

The plan is for Saraya to co-host as the episode will not be about her. It is set to begin filming today (May 15th), which means she will not be at this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Washington state. One source jokingly told Fightful that if the episode was about Saraya it would be very quick to verify her.

Saraya last appeared on AEW Dynamite, where she accompanied Harley Cameron in her bout against Mariah May. Unfortunately for Cameron, she would be defeated.