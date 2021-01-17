According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss shooting Randy Orton with a fireball in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw was the original plan that WWE had for the evening.

The report notes that WWE champion Drew McIntyre getting replaced by Triple H didn’t affect the final angle too much as the same scenario would have occurred had McIntyre competed in the match. He was pulled earlier in the day after WWE revealed that the Scottish Psychopath tested positive for COVID-19.

The publication adds that the fire shot by Bliss was not computer generated, but there was some “heavy” edits made to the visuals. WWE has since been pushing that the fallout of the angle will be the focus of tomorrow’s Raw.

