An update on WWE bringing back one of its old pay-per-view names.

As noted, PW Insider reported last week that WWE talking about reviving the Bad Blood event, which first premiered in 1997. The idea with this revival would be to center it around a Hell in a Cell matchup, similarly to how the first event was headlined by the Undertaker battling Shawn Michaels. This was the same night that saw the debut of Kane.

Today, Insider reports that WWE is looking to possibly hold the event on October 5th, which was the exact same date as the original Bad Blood event in 1997. One location that WWE is looking to host Bad Blood is the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as there are no events that there on that day at this moment.

