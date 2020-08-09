Further Details On WWE’s New “Timeline” Series On The WWE Network

The official WWE Network Twitter account has released further details on the new “Timeline” series, which will premiere later tonight and feature a special look a the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.
The episodes following will do the same deep-dive on some other classic WWE rivalries including Randy Orton vs. Christian, Bret Hart vs. the late Owen Hart, and John Cena vs. AJ Styles.
The first 4 episodes of #WWETimeline… * chef's kiss *
Don't miss the series premiere this Sunday on the FREE VERSION of WWE Network! @mikethemiz @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/UfMfCyxVG8
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 8, 2020
The “Timeline” program was first announced by WWE four days ago.
