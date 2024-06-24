WWE has secured a significant deal to host the Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis, with plans for future WrestleMania and Summerslam events also set for the city. You can read WWE’s press release announcement, which included a comment from Chief Content Officer Triple H, here.

Last week, WrestleVotes hinted at this possibility, and WWE confirmed the news on June 24. The Indiana Sports Corp played a key role in bringing these events to Indianapolis. With this deal, the locations for Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Summerslam are confirmed through 2025, with additional locations for the following years already decided.

According to Fightful Select, the Royal Rumble being held in February has been a topic of discussion for some time, with a potential WrestleMania date in May considered before settling on late April. Ensuring the events didn’t clash with the Super Bowl and NFL playoffs was crucial in making these decisions. While February isn’t guaranteed for future Royal Rumble events, the Super Bowl schedule could influence the timing.

WWE also announced in a press release that a future two-night Summerslam will take place in Indiana. Sources within WWE indicated that the successful two-night expansion of Summerslam in Minnesota was a sign of things to come. Although there are no current plans to expand the Royal Rumble to two nights, a WWE insider noted that the event’s structure could easily accommodate such a change.

WWE sources praised Indianapolis for its convenient location, closeness to other major cities, and the indoor stadium. The city also has a history of successfully hosting surrounding events during the Super Bowl, further supporting its selection as the host city for these major WWE events.