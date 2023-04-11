AEW Rampage will be moving time slots once again later this month.

TNT currently has the NHL Playoffs in the April 21st 10pm EST/7pm PST slot, and Rampage on the next night (Saturday April 22nd) at the same time. This wouldn’t be the first time that wrestling has taken a backseat to professional sports as it is a problem that WWE has also dealt with since moving SmackDown to FOX.

AEW has yet to officially confirm the time change. Earlier this year they moved Rampage because of NBA All-Star Weekend and the NCAA March Madness tournament.